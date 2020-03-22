South Shore: The Vaughan Hill Road fields in Rochester continued to host five snow geese, a pink-footed goose, two barnacle geese, and three vesper sparrows. Three sandhill cranes were spotted at the Cumberland Farms Important Bird Area in Halifax, and a lark sparrow was seen at Massaquit Park in Somerset.

North Shore : Last week’s most notable sighting was a Ross’s Goose off Scotland Road in Newbury. Other sightings included three common murres at Andrew’s Point in Rockport, a thick-billed murre at the Jodrey State Fish Pier in Gloucester, and five tree swallows at Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary.

Advertisement

West of Boston: Observers reported five black vultures on Cordaville Road in Southborough. An Eastern meadowlark was spotted at Silvio Conte National Wildlife Refuge in Hadley, and there were 10 rusty blackbirds at Bolton Flats.

Nantucket: Sightings included five snow geese at Bartlett Farm, a Northern shoveler and a green-winged teal at the Milestone Cranberry Bog, and a tufted duck in Madaket.

This week’s early migrants included a marsh wren in Canton, a Northern waterthrush in Waltham, and an orange-crowned warbler in Nahant.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.