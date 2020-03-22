In a statement released by his firm Sunday afternoon, Rasky was described as a giant “in so many ways, not just professionally but personally."

Rasky, a campaign strategist who had more than 30 years of experience with public policy and media relations, helped support Biden during his three campaigns for president, according to his company biography.

Larry Rasky, a longtime confidant of former vice president Joe Biden and chairman and chief executive of Boston-based public relations firm Rasky Partners, died Sunday morning, according to a company statement.

"He loved and was loved by so many. He always treated the company like a family, and we are all shocked and saddened by the news of his passing,” the statement said. “He has left an indelible imprint on everyone he touched and the company that bears his name will go on in his spirit.”

He died this morning at home, according to his firm, and the cause of death was unknown.

In October, Rasky filed the paperwork to form a pro-Biden super PAC, Unite the Country, to help support the former vice president’s bid for the White House.

Rasky also worked as an assistant for US Representative Ed Markey, on John Kerry’s first campaign for US Senate, and served as a deputy press secretary for President Jimmy Carter re-election campaign, according to his biography.

He also served as a board member of the New England Chapter of the Anti-Defamation League and on the board of trustees for Emerson College.

Victoria McGrane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.