A new date for the luncheon has not been announced.

The luncheon, originally scheduled for April 2, celebrates the some-1,000 “Girl Heroes” — disadvantaged, low-income girls and their families — the local nonprofit serves every year, according to the nonprofit’s website .

The annual Celebration Luncheon for Girls Inc. of Lynn has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group announced in a statement Saturday evening.

It is being postponed in response to Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s ban on public gatherings due to the spread of coronavirus, said Executive Director Deb Ansourlian in the statement.

“During this unprecedented time, we appreciate more than ever the support of our loyal donors who have sponsored the event, donated, or purchased tickets to attend,” Ansourlian said in an email sent out to supporters. “We are disappointed to have to postpone but will continue to monitor the situation, communicate openly, and update you as we look forward to a date when we can celebrate our Girl Heroes and our work here at Girls Inc. of Lynn—together.”

Lani Sanethong, a Girls Inc. national scholar and president of Lanergy Solutions, and Suzanne Iovanna, president of the Pride Motor Group, are due to the to be honored. The Lynn organization is an affiliate of the national youth mentoring organization Girls Inc.

