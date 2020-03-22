They run a string of local restaurants called Saloniki Greek, and built a strong business with loyal customers who regularly lined up for and salivated over their home-style lamb meatballs and grilled haloumi.

But Jon Mendez and Ben Snyder, both 35-year-old Boston boys, were making it work.

They’ve worked long and hard and without complaint. They’ve poured their hearts and souls into their jobs, a tough business that can be all-consuming and nerve-rattling in the best of times, when the weather is fair, the winds calm.

It was all going so well. Until it wasn’t.

And now, amid this economic tsunami, they hang on by their fingernails.

Like most of us, they’re hoping for a medical miracle. They’re praying for economic salvation.

They see desperation in the eyes of their employees and their customers, both dwindling populations, and feel that desperation themselves somewhere deep in their stomachs.

In microcosm, they are all of us. Worried about the future. Wondering when the storm will pass. Eager to help.

“You go from being on top of the world, leading a group of amazing, hard-working, and passionate people who are psychologically and emotionally committed to what you’re doing,’’ Jon Mendez, a co-owner, said, “to telling them that the business is closing and giving them information for filing for unemployment.’’

Snyder, Saloniki Greek’s general manager, was busy working on his 2020 budget, planning to hit ambitious fiscal mileposts, and getting ready for the blessed boom times that arrive each spring during commencement season in America’s college town.

All their vendors were paid. No checks ever bounced. New leases were ready for their signature. Explosive growth was sketched on their drawing boards.

Then something he’d never heard of — something none of us had ever heard of, COVID-19 — threatened to spread sickness worldwide, placing all four of their outlets on life support.

“We are desperate and we are unsure about the future,’’ Snyder told me. “We have faith in each other and in our community. We are just waiting for a chance to continue the service we provide. But everyone I talk to is in the same boat. We are concerned about our staff. We are concerned about our community. We are concerned about how our city can function.’’

But this is their city. And they are determined to help it function. And that’s why they found themselves this week, not behind the cash register, but behind the wheel of their cars, dropping off meals at some of the city’s hospitals.

Chicken. Pork. Rice. Pita bread. Greek salad.

“Anything to brighten the day for some people,’’ Snyder said. “As long as we can stay open, we’re going to do it.’’

Mendez and Snyder used to employ more than 100 people – a cross-section of Boston. They provided jobs to the children of immigrants, college kids, employees from Roxbury and Dorchester, from Newton and Wellesley. Harvard students are — or were — on their payroll. So were the Spanish speakers in their kitchens, where their cooks were pulling down $15 an hour.

Now, they’re doing the cooking and the delivering themselves.

“The last normal day of business that I can remember was March 10th or 11th,’’ Mendez said. “Our sales across the restaurants started going down 10 percent. The next day? Twenty percent. The next day? Thirty percent.

“It’s something that we watched but our palms were sweaty. The sales were the thermometer of the public milieu. Then sales across all companies were down 50 percent of what they should have been.’’

If possible, the news turned even darker.

Grocery stores were overrun. Toilet paper was scooped up like precious art. Mendez’s 68-year-old mother in Hyde Park, a lung cancer patient, needed groceries. He sprayed the bags with Lysol before they were deemed fit for her kitchen.

A doomsday schedule was established at their restaurants.

“Managers were cooking, just trying to stay in business and maintain our cash flows so people can maintain benefits and salaries,’’ he said. “Profit was out the window. We’re just looking to break even every day. Everyone was feeling that something wasn’t right. The world was changing.’’

Now, they have just eight people working, a small fraction of their work force. Business is off by a full 85 percent. Against all odds, they are trying to maintain some sense of normalcy — and humor.

“A health inspector walked in,’’ Mendez said, chuckling at the incongruity of it all. “I guess the universe does have a sense of humor. When I was on the phone with Ben, he got a ticket from a meter maid. It looks like there are meter maids in the apocalypse.’’

They are turning their attention, for now, to catering and take-out orders. That planned expansion at Logan Airport this fall? They’ll see how all of that goes. Right now, that seems like a far distant future.

They are trying to be responsible business owners. And neighbors. And family members. None of it is easy.

“You see heartbreak and desperation in your employees’ eyes,’’ Mendez said. “And not being able to give them a definitive answer about what happens tomorrow is tough — because you don’t know what happens tomorrow.

“Turning off lights. Turning off gas. Cleaning out the walk-in fridge, giving all the perishables away to the staff to provide food for their families.’’

That’s a list no one wants to check twice.

“We are just not going to go down without a fight,’’ Snyder told me. “As soon as we’re allowed to open again, we’ll open again. But nobody knows when that will be. And that goes for every restaurant around the city.’’

Our city. A city forever changed. A city now hungry for blessed normalcy.

“We’re at one of those grand epoch moments where there was a ‘before this’ and there will be an ‘after this.’ That’s really where we’re at,’’ Jon Mendez said. “There was a pre-World War II and a post-World War II. I just don’t see the restaurant industry coming out of this in any way resembling what it has been.’’

Still, his colleague offered this: “We’re optimistic,’’ said Snyder. “All we can do is wait and hope.’’

That’s now on the menu across Boston. And America. And the world.

Hope. And mercy.

We all want to order it.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.