An overnight water main break in Revere left water rushing down Eustis Street Sunday morning, according to the city’s Water and Sewer Department.
During the cleanup, which was complete by Sunday afternoon, water had to be turned off to all residences on Eustis Street, according to Revere Superintendent of Water and Sewer Eric Ciaramella.
Traffic was not disrupted, he said.
The reason for the break, which resulted in water reaching 6 inches deep, was unknown, according to Ciaramella.
“The pipes break,” Ciaramella said. “... Nobody hit it. They just break.”