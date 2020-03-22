PROVIDENCE – Governor Gina Raimondo announced Sunday that 17 more Rhode Island residents have tested positive for the coronavirus bring the state’s total to 83.
During a press conference, Raimondo also urged residents “to get more serious” about social distancing as the highly contagious disease continues to spread in the state.
She warned that if people don’t stop gathering in groups larger than 10 people, the state will be forced to move to a total lockdown.
“This isn’t a joke,” Raimondo said, “It’s really not a joke. People will die.”
The governor also announced that she is signing an executive order that will “recreation and entertainment facilities” until further notice. She said that the mandatory closures also apply to barbershops, nail salons, and spas.
“What we do in these next two weeks will determine our collective future,” Raimondo said.
