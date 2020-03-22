State officials will hold a series of town halls in the coming week on how to apply for unemployment assistance as the COVID-19 outbreak puts a growing number of Bay Staters out of work, according to the state’s unemployment agency.
Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance will guide residents through each step of filing an unemployment claim during streamed meetings and answer questions from callers, according to the agency’s website.
The first will be held Monday at 9 a.m. A Spanish-language town hall will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. Meetings will be held through the week, except Thursday, according to the posting.
Participants can watch the meetings and sign up to ask questions here: https://www.mass.gov/forms/massachusetts-department-of-unemployment-assistance-dua-virtual-town-halls