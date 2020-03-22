Battcock said the man’s condition is unknown, but he has “significant injuries” and was taken to the hospital.

A man was ejected from his car after it rolled over and hit trees and rocks on Route 3 north in Billerica Saturday evening, said Billerica Fire Captain Matthew Battcock.

Massachusetts State Police responded to multiple crashes on Route 3 Saturday evening in Billerica and Duxbury, officials said.

Firefighters received the call for the crash on Route 3 near Exit 27 at 6:01 p.m. Saturday. Battcock said it appeared the car had gone to the side of the road, where it “struck a bunch of trees and rocks.”

Advertisement

The car then rolled over and the man, who was the only occupant , was ejected into the high-speed lane.

Elsewhere on Route 3 Saturday, Duxbury firefighters responded to a total of four car crashes on The southbound side of the highway, according to Duxbury Fire Captain Rob Reardon.

Firefighters were responding to a report of a car that hit the guardrail head-on at about 4:17 p.m. Saturday when three other cars were involved in crashes in the high-speed lane, Reardon said.

“While treating the victim, several other accidents occurred in the high-speed lanes, skidding all near us and there was a couple near misses,” he said.

From the four cars involved, two people were transported with minor injuries to nearby hospitals.

“PLEASE slow down as you approach emergency vehicles working!!!” Reardon wrote on the Duxbury Fire Facebook page. “Very near miss for all of us on the highway.”

Massachusetts State Police responded to both accidents, officials said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.