We have two coastal storms to contend with this week. The first one is coming later Monday into early Tuesday; the second one will arrive later Wednesday into very early on Thursday.

If the amount of cars parked in front of many of our favorite outdoor hiking spots in Eastern Massachusetts was any indication, many of you were taking advantage of the sunshine Sunday in spite of the cold weather. It’s a good thing you went for that hike, because we do have several days this week where I think conditions are going to be not so great, including rain and some snow.

Advertisement

If you’re exercising outside Monday, the first part of the day will be the best and driest time as most of the precipitation holds off until late in the afternoon.

The first system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation and because temperatures are cold enough, there is snow in the forecast. There is a winter storm warning for portions of Worcester County where up to six inches of snow is possible. This is also the case across the higher elevations of Western Massachusetts including the Berkshires.

If there is snow inside of Interstate 495, I don’t expect much in the way of accumulation because it would quickly mix with and change to rain. However, as you get north and west of I-495, especially near Route 2 and into Southern New Hampshire, the snow Monday night could be heavy at times. If accumulations do start exceeding four inches, then there may also be scattered power outages due to the heavy weight of the snow and some broken trees.

Snow will be heaviest over the higher elevations Monday night and early Tuesday. Dave Epstein (custom credit)/Dave Epstein

The total amount of precipitation, including the melted snow, from our first storm will be anywhere from 3/4 of an inch to 1.5 inches of precipitation. While the damp weather may not be welcome for getting outside, a damp spring does help to keep the gypsy moth caterpillars in check as the fungus that kills them thrives in damp weather.

Advertisement

A soaking rain is likely Monday night with wet snow inland. WeatherBell (custom credit)/WeatherBell

On Tuesday, the storm system exits the region and we should become partly to mostly sunny with temperatures reaching back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. This means the snow will be melting where it does accumulate.

The next system approaches on Wednesday and if you’re looking to get outside, your best bet will be the first part of the day. Later in the afternoon, rain will approach and it looks like another significant amount of rain, although nothing so heavy that I’m worried about flooding. This system looks a little bit warmer than Monday’s, so snow will be a little less widespread.

A second storm approaches later Wednesday with mainly rain, but there could be some snow again in the higher elevations and up north. Tropical Tidbits (custom credit)/Tropical Tidbits

A quick look at early next week show some unsettled weather, but I don’t expect any major rain or snow storms as we begin to set our sights on the final days of March.