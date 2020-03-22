Six is the minimum number : Mass Audubon, which has 38,000 protected acres in the state, said late last week that while its headquarters, nature centers, museums, and shops were closed and its staff working from home, its many trails remained open for visitors. But the organization asks that people follow some basic guidelines and rules, including keeping a distance of 6 feet or more from others even while outside, not gathering as groups, and not playing in nature play areas.

We can still go outside, as nature is still open. A caveat: Whatever outdoor attraction you see mentioned here, please check with the institution or organizer for updates.

So this is the new normal: Most of the places we’d like to go are closed, and the government has imposed increasingly Draconian measures in hopes of blunting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. What, then, can we do this week when we have finished our work day’ from home and have tired of watching movies and are trying not to obsess over COVID-19 and our IRAs?

Visitors should also know that there are no restrooms open at sanctuaries and that they should remain on the established trails at all times, take their trash with them, not bring pets except service animals, and refrain from riding or operating vehicles including drones, smoking, fishing, hunting, or setting traps. For more information, visit www.massaudubon.org.

No reservations needed: The Trustees of Reservations, which has 118 properties on 27,000 acres in Massachusetts, said last week that it, too, was monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely but keeping its outdoor properties open with appropriate measures for public safety.

All of its programs are canceled through April 6, and its historic houses, indoor galleries at de Cordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, and other indoor spaces are closed until further notice.

But outdoor properties are open with free admission (to minimize contact between staff and the public and handling cash or credit cards), and rangers are available to answer questions and to open and close the gates each day.

“We ask that you practice social distancing while visiting these properties. This includes keeping 6 feet between yourself and others and keeping your dog on a leash and away from others at all times,” the nonprofit said on its website.

The Trustees said the self-pay parking kiosks at Monument Mountain, Appleton Farms Grass Rides, Rocky Woods, Ward Reservation, Noanet Woodlands, and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate will still be in effect; it said the fees will help during this time of lost revenue. Visit www.thetrustees.org.

Hale and hearty: Many individual nature preserves, woodlands, and parks also remain open across the state as of late last week. Hale Reservation in Westwood, with 1,137 acres in Westwood and Dover, has canceled all public programs through April 6, but its more than 20 miles of trails remain open for recreation at users’ discretion.

Hale’s executive director, Eric Arnold, said in an e-mail Thursday that the reservation, at 80 Carby St., has opened its summer club’s parking lot from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for visitors to help alleviate crowding.

“Just avoid touching surfaces (especially playgrounds) and be sure to wash your hands before and after your visit,” Arnold said. Visit www.hale1918.org.

Local rules: In normal times with the arrival of spring, we’d be out there playing golf already, whacking a little white ball of frustration and chasing it into a seemingly smaller hole in the ground. We’re slower to go this year but not some of our friends, and many courses are happy to admit them. They have found some interesting local accommodations for COVID-19: At Waverly Oaks Golf Club in Plymouth, employees are wearing gloves and sanitizing golf carts between rounds. At Blackstone National Golf Club in Sutton, the clubhouse is closed and customers book and prepay by phone. At Newton Commonwealth Golf Course, the clubhouse and restaurant are closed, but the pro shop counter is open for check-ins and payments from 6 feet away; the restrooms are also open, with doors ajar so no one has to touch any handle. And, sadly for golfers, a number of places, such as D.W. Field Golf Course in Brockton, are closed completely until further notice.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at kim.tan@globe.com.