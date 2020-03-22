"It is clear from talking daily to our public health officials that COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time - months, not weeks."

"We do have more capability for testing coming online, but we're also seeing it because this virus continues to spread," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in his daily briefing, in which he emphasized the likely long duration of the pandemic.

The number of reported coronavirus cases in the Washington, D.C., region continued to spike Sunday, with Maryland and Virginia recording the largest single-day increases in part because of ramped up testing for COVID-19.

In the nation’s capital, Mayor MurielBowser warned residents not to visit the iconic cherry blossoms downtown, by foot or by car, as the police department shut down roadways surrounding the Tidal Basin, where large numbers had gathered in recent days to view the flowers in peak bloom.

"This virus is no joke," Bowser said in a CNN appearance Sunday. "Gathering in big crowds in the Tidal Basin makes us all unsafe in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. So, stay at home and view the cherry blossoms this year, virtually."

The overall tally of known COVID-19 cases for the region rose to 568 Sunday morning, with 221 in Virginia, 245 in Maryland and 102 in the District.

Maryland health officials reported the death of a Montgomery County woman in her 40s, the youngest person in the state to die of the virus and the first woman.

The woman, who suffered from underlying medical conditions, is the third person to die in Maryland and the first COVID-19 death in Montgomery County. No other details were reported.

In Virginia, Northam also called on hospitals and doctor's offices to reschedule elective surgeries, and renewed his calls for citizens to take the threat seriously by staying home, not going into crowds or holding gatherings.

"I also know that some people are not listening," he said. "And I want you to know, you are putting every single one of us in Virginia at risk."

If restaurants violate the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, Northam said, localities need to shut them down.

"To our colleges and universities: No more fraternity parties," he said. "And for everyone, social distancing does not mean congregating on a crowded beach. This is not a holiday. This is not a vacation."

Virginia state epidemiologist Lillian Peake lamented the state's third known death from the disease, a man in his 60s in Fairfax County. She said one spot of good news is the increase in testing capacity and reporting from private labs, which she said contributed most of the big spike in Sunday's number of new cases.

In D.C., a fourth firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, a department spokesman said Saturday. Chief Gregory Dean said the woman works closely with the first firefighter who tested positive for coronavirus - a result that came on March 16 - and has been quarantined at her home since that date.

Officials are working "to identify and reach out to any members and patients who may have come in contact with the fourth infected firefighter, so that an exposure evaluation can be completed," Dean said in a statement.

The department, which employs 2,044 firefighters across 33 stations, is screening its workers for signs and symptoms of illness when they arrive at work each day, including taking their temperatures. As of Saturday, 138 firefighters were in self-quarantine.

- - -

The Washington Post’s Antonio Olivo, Hannah Natanson and Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.