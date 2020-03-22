The goal here is to dramatically expand testing … both in terms of who gets tested and how many people get tested, and then use that data to do tracing and isolation," Baker told reporters. “That has been the strategy that has been most effective in other countries, and it’s got to be the core of the way we deal with this.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Sunday that he believes expanded coronavirus testing will be a key factor in limiting the spread of the illness, even as harder-hit parts of the country are pulling back on testing for the general public amid fears that it may no longer be possible to contain the virus in some places.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said on Saturday at least 5,200 people had been tested for the illness known as COVID-19 since the start of the crisis, an increase a day earlier, when the number stood at more than 4,000. The number of positive cases as of Saturday was 525.

“That number is going to climb,” Baker said of the tally of positive cases. “And the reason that they are going to climb is because we are testing more. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

The availability of testing has increased significantly in recent days, but tests were in short supply when the virus began spreading in the United States. That constrained the information available to public health authorities, and raised concerns that people might be spreading the virus without knowing they had it.

But officials in some areas have concluded that it may be too late for testing to play a major role in containment.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that areas including New York and California had begun limiting coronavirus testing to health care workers and the severely ill. Some are concerned that the medical interactions associated with the tests would use up needed medical supplies and potentially spread the virus further.

Baker said Sunday that he believes more data about who has the coronavirus will improve the situation by making it easier to identify people who had been exposed to the patients, and then making sure those exposed people did not give it to more people.

Aggressive testing approaches are believed to have helped blunt the effect of the virus in other places, including South Korea, whose strategy has been credited with bringing down the number of cases.

Baker said during his news conference that the state is doing everything it can to “chase down” personal protective equipment for people who still must interact with other people as part of their jobs.

He said he had spoken with President Trump to make sure that states are not competing with the federal government for the crucial supplies.

“I’m hoping and anticipating that the president’s going to live up to the commitment that he made to me when I raised this issue with him,” Baker said. "You can’t bid against us if you expect us to go out and buy this stuff.

John Hilliard of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





