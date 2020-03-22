The first fatal case in Massachusetts was that of an 87-year-old veteran from Winthrop .

The death of the woman had previously been reported by the state , which described her only as a woman in her 50s from Middlesex County. The state said the woman “had a pre-existing condition predisposing her to more severe disease.”

Town officials in Ayer said Sunday that a resident of their community was the second person in Massachusetts to die from the coronavirus.

Ayer officials said in a statement that the local government “would like to express its sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased during this difficult time.”

Advertisement

The statement added that its board of health “is actively involved with investigating and providing the appropriate guidance to the family as well as to all individuals involved to insure that the protocols of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health are followed.”

The town said health authorities have identified close contacts of the woman who died, and that all of those people have been notified and asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

“Unless you have been contacted by the Board of Health, it is not likely that you have had exposure to this individual,” Ayer officials said.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.