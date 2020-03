According to a league source, the Patriots Sunday agreed to terms with the veteran quarterback who was released by the Colts on Saturday. This will be Hoyer’s third tour of duty in New England, where he broke into the league as a rookie free agent in 2009.

In addition, the Patriots also agreed to terms with former Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland, according to a league source.

