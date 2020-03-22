The Kraft Family and the Patriots took out a full-page ad in Sunday’s Tampa Bay Times to thank Tom Brady for his contributions to the franchise over the past two decades.

“For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had,” said the ad, which ran on Page A3. “When you arrived as a sixth-round pick — and the best selection this franchise has ever made — no one imagined all you’d accomplish how much you’d mean to an entire region. You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family.”