The Kraft Family and the Patriots took out a full-page ad in Sunday’s Tampa Bay Times to thank Tom Brady for his contributions to the franchise over the past two decades.
The @Patriots took out a full-page ad in today’s @TB_Times honoring and thanking @TomBrady— Mark Katches (@markkatches) March 22, 2020
“To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one.”
“For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had,” said the ad, which ran on Page A3. “When you arrived as a sixth-round pick — and the best selection this franchise has ever made — no one imagined all you’d accomplish how much you’d mean to an entire region. You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family.”
The ad then pointed out that Brady’s passion, competitiveness, and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships, and 17 AFC East titles, and it deemed Brady is the greatest of all-time on the field and an “even better person” off it. They thanked Brady for his “countless contributions” to the Patriots and said they wish him and his family continued success, adding that there will never be another Brady.
