Directed by Diane Paulus, “1776’’ had been scheduled to begin performances on May 17 and then transfer to New York. Also pushed to next season will be “Macbeth In Stride,’’ created and performed by Whitney White, which was scheduled to start on April 23.

The American Repertory Theater’s Broadway-bound revival of “1776’’ will be postponed until next season due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, the ART announced Monday night.

In a joint statement, Paulus, the ART’s artistic director, and the theater’s executive producer, Diane Borger, said: “It has been a challenging time, as life as we knew it has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. . . . In this moment, it is vital that we operate in a way that ensures everyone’s health and safety.’’

New run dates for “1776’’ and “Macbeth In Stride’’ will be announced later, according to the ART.

“At its core, theater is a collaborative, collective experience,’’ Paulus and Borger said. “Even though we are no longer able to gather in the same physical space, we are committed to finding new ways to strengthen our connections and community. We know that the power of theater to cultivate our shared humanity and to heal is needed more than ever.''

