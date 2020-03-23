Brillantes has three children and saw other mothers in the community searching for ideas to get their children out of the house while still practicing social distancing. The idea originated from a Rye, N.Y., neighborhood Facebook page.

Prospect Hill resident Katie Brillantes posted on the community’s long-running listserv — a resource residents utilize for everything from missing pet information to yard sale listings — about the rainbow hunt, encouraging those in the area to display some type of rainbow in their window that passers-by could see from the street.

Last week, rainbows started popping up in the windows of houses across Somerville’s Prospect Hill. Constructed of paper, yarn, or even chalk, the rainbows took different forms, but all played into the neighborhood’s “rainbow hunt,” an idea that surfaced on an online community board.

Advertisement

“People started immediately making their rainbows and putting them up in their windows,” Brillantes said. “I think everyone was really looking for an opportunity to do something positive and find a way to connect with our neighborhood in a rather isolated time.”

Prospect Hill resident Lisa Ferretti said though she does not have children, she enjoyed seeing the rainbows. Two days after Brillantes’s original post, Ferretti set off with her gardening group on a hunt around the neighborhood. “It was great to see kids pointing out the rainbows and getting very excited, but adults were getting excited too,” Ferretti said. “It’s nice to get out.”

To keep the momentum going from the rainbow hunt, the community proposed a new window decoration for residents to spot this week: hearts. In weeks to come, Brillantes expects that more themes will arise. She noted that responses to her original listserv post document the trend spreading to Brookline, Medford, and other parts of Somerville.

“We’re all so hungry for connection and to walk along, see someone with a child, and say ‘Hey, are you doing the rainbow hunt?,’ it’s really nice,” Ferretti said.