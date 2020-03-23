Salem resident Matt Obey bought 21 gift cards from local businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak last Sunday. Since then, he’s been parceling out the $50 cards to followers of his Instagram account, @purelysalem.

“I saw shops encouraging people to buy gift cards, and I wanted to support them,” said Obey via phone. “I also wanted to bring attention to the fact that these places are still open — only open for takeout, of course, but still."

“Also I can’t possibly use all of these.”