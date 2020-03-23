It took two months to reach 100,000 coronavirus cases and just two weeks to get to 200,000. It only took four days for the tally to reach 300,000, a clear sign the pandemic is accelerating, the World Health Organization said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it’s “heartbreaking” that the disease is present in almost every country in the world now.

Making people stay at home and distance themselves from each other are defensive moves and need to be paired with more aggressive measures such as testing every suspected case, isolating infected people and quarantining close contacts of patients with Covid-19, he said.