The Fed promised action soon on what it called a Main Street Business Lending Program, which would steer loans to small and midsize companies, and officials noted that the other programs launched amid the coronavirus crisis use its lending powers to maximize employment and address stresses in the financial system.

While the new central bank programs should make it easier for big companies and municipalities to borrow money for operations, they don’t provide direct assistance to smaller employers or individuals.

As Congress struggled to reach agreement on a $2 trillion plan to brake the economy’s free fall, the Federal Reserve unwrapped a new round of measures Monday aimed at keeping credit flowing to businesses and consumers.

“Today’s Fed action is directed mainly towards settling the financial markets and improving credit conditions for large corporations that rely on the bond markets as opposed to bank loans for their funding,” said Peter Ireland, an economics professor at Boston College.

Ireland said central bankers will likely wait for Congress to pass its rescue package before unveiling their own measures for smaller businesses.

"Perhaps, in fact, the Fed is trying to prod Congress along by highlighting that it cannot move before it knows what Congress will do,” he said.

Here’s what the Fed said it will do:

1. Expand its purchases of Treasury debt and securities backed by home mortgages, a move that lowers borrowing rates and leaves banks with more money to lend. When the Fed did the same thing during the financial crisis more than a decade ago, it was credited with preventing a collapse of the financial system and moderating the recession’s severity.

The Fed previously said it would buy at least $500 billion of Treasury securities and at least $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities. Now it will essentially spend as much as needed “to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy.” It also added mortgage-backed securities on commercial properties to its buying list.

2. Provide up to $300 billion to businesses through three specially created funding vehicles: one to buy new debt issued by companies, a second to buy outstanding corporate debt, and a third to buy securities backed by student loans, auto loans, credit card loans, and loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

The idea behind the first vehicle is to make sure that companies can finance their operations even if investors don’t want to buy their bonds, while the second is intended to keep the secondary market for corporate bonds running smoothly, so interest rates don’t spike higher. The third is designed to encourage financial companies to continue making the most common consumer loans by beefing up the market for securities that package those loans into investments.

“All these moves should lower mortgage rates and provide businesses with breathing room to keep employees on the payroll,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management in Boston.

“Keeping Treasury interest rates lower, that should filter down to bank loans to small businesses,” he said.

3. Ease the flow of credit to state and local governments by expanding the Fed’s previously announced lending facilities for money market mutual funds and corporate IOUs. Officials expanded the program to a wider range of securities. This should help municipalities continue to finance hospitals, transportation, and other types of projects, as well as boost their cash flows.

The Fed didn’t offer details on what its Main Street lending program would entail.

“I’d imagine it will involve some combination of support for SBA [Small Business Administration] efforts and additional credit guarantees and interest rate subsidies to banks that make loans to small businesses,” said Ireland, the BC economist.

But Ireland and others said that only Congress could take the crucial step of sending money to households to make up for lost income as layoffs mount.

