Culp said he will forego his full salary for the rest of the year, and GE Aviation chief David Joyce will forgo half of his salary starting on April 1.

General Electric chief executive Larry Culp told employees on Monday that GE’s aviation division will trim about 10 percent of its US workforce, affecting about 2,600 employees, because of the industry’s sudden slowdown amid the spread of COVID-19. It’s unclear how many people would be affected in Lynn, where GE operates a jet engine plant. Culp said GE is dealing separately with the overseas workforce, which will likely see cuts as well.

Culp said there will be a “temporary lack of work” for 90 days in the US — a furlough affecting about half of GE’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul employees. (It’s not clear how many employees are affected by this furlough.) He noted that the company has already implemented a hiring freeze and a dramatic decrease in non-essential spending, and has cancelled merit raises.

Taken together, Culp said, these actions will save the company between $500 million and $1 billion this year.

The outlook is more dramatic now for Boston-based GE than it was on March 4, when the company announced that it expected the COVID-19 outbreak to drain $200 million to $300 million from its operating profit for the current quarter. At that point, the focus was on the pandemic’s impact on GE’s operations in China.

The aviation business isn’t the only division that’s suffering. For example, GE Healthcare faces reduced demand for medical equipment as elective procedures are delayed or cancelled around the world. But the group is also rushing to make more medical equipment that can be used in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients, such as X-ray systems and ventilators.

Culp said the company is supporting efforts by the US government to help the aviation industry and the broader economy, but it has not sought any provisions in the federal stimulus bills that would benefit GE directly.

“We have endured crises before, though of a very different nature and on a very different scale,” Culp said in his note to employees. “But just as we did then, this organization continues to show tremendous grit and resilience and we will come out of this stronger.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.