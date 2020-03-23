Bancel’s statement startled Alan Carr, an analyst for Needham & Co., who told investors in a note last week that he assumed no vaccine would be available until 2021 at the earliest — a view shared by many experts on vaccines.

Stephane Bancel, chief executive of the biotech, told representatives of Goldman Sachs that “it is possible that under emergency use, a vaccine could be available to some people, possibly including health care professionals,” according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The head of Moderna said Monday that the Cambridge drug firm may seek federal emergency approval of its experimental coronavirus vaccine for some people in the fall, although the product wouldn’t be commercially available for at least 12 to 18 months.

“It’s a surprising development, and [Bancel’s] comments may be a reflection of discussions with the FDA in terms of what they might want" before granting an emergency use authorization, Carr said.

Moderna last month became the first drug maker to deliver a potential COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health. The institute helped develop the vaccine.

On March 16, healthy volunteers began receiving doses of the vaccine, which relies on custom-built messenger RNA to produce an immune response, for a clinical trial in Seattle. The first phase of the trial, at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, is scheduled to run about six weeks, but experts have consistently said it will probably take at least a year before a vaccine made by any company could be deployed, assuming that it works.

Bancel confirmed in the SEC filing that the company is preparing to expand its manufacturing capacity for the production of millions of doses a month, in the potential form of individual or multi-dose vials. Moderna has a $130 million manufacturing plant in Norwood, but could rely on a contract manufacturing organization to ramp up production.

There’s no approved vaccine for COVID-19, but the World Health Organization lists more than 40 vaccine candidates around the globe. Several of the efforts under way have been launched by firms with a presence in Massachusetts or partnerships with laboratories in the state.





