President Trump said Monday he was delaying the Oct. 1, 2020, deadline for Americans to get a Real ID to travel, as part of an effort to limit people’s exposure to the coronavirus.
“I’m also announcing that we’re postponing the deadline for compliance with Real ID requirements,” he said at a White House briefing. “At a time when we’re asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go with their local DMV. We will be announcing the new deadline very soon.”
A Real ID-compliant identification will eventually be required to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building in the US.
Several lawmakers have requested the delay in recent days, citing challenges stemming from the coronavirus.
Last week, House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said it was “foolish” to ask people to wait for hours in a crowded waiting room.
“For implementation to go smoothly, DHS would need tens of millions of Americans to get new identifications over the next several months,” they said in a statement. “Creating lines at Departments of Motor Vehicles would be foolish during a pandemic.”
The Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.