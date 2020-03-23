President Trump said Monday he was delaying the Oct. 1, 2020, deadline for Americans to get a Real ID to travel, as part of an effort to limit people’s exposure to the coronavirus.

“I’m also announcing that we’re postponing the deadline for compliance with Real ID requirements,” he said at a White House briefing. “At a time when we’re asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go with their local DMV. We will be announcing the new deadline very soon.”

A Real ID-compliant identification will eventually be required to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building in the US.