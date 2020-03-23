Serves 6

The thick liquid from canned chickpeas, called aquafaba, adds body to hummus, which an Armenian cook taught me years ago. She knew this instinctively. Today's cooks know that the liquid can be used as a substitute for egg whites to make meringues. Use a few spoons of the liquid with lemon juice to puree the chickpeas, add tahini, and when the mixture has the taste you like, let the hummus whir for a full two minutes. This is one of the secrets to making it creamy. Spread the hummus in a shallow bowl, smooth the top with the back of a spoon, and drizzle with olive oil. Sumac is a classic garnish. It's ground from dried red berries with a faint lemony taste, grown in the Middle East; it isn't hot, though it looks like it might be. You can also use paprika to sprinkle on top.

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas 3 tablespoons chickpea liquid from the can, or more to taste Juice of 1 lemon, or more to taste 3 tablespoons sesame tahini, or more to taste ½ teasoon salt Olive oil (for sprinkling) ½ teaspoon ground sumac or sweet paprika (for sprinkling)

1. Set a strainer over a bowl. Drain the chickpeas into it, reserving the liquid from the can.

2. In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, canned chickpea liquid, and lemon juice. Work the mixture until the chickpeas are crushed.

3. Add the tahini and salt. Work again until the chickpeas are smooth. Taste for seasoning and add more chickpea liquid, lemon juice, tahini, or salt, if you like.

4. Turn on the food processor and let it whir (don't leave it unattended) for 2 minutes, or until the hummus is very smooth.

5. Spread the hummus on a plate with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle with olive oil and sumac or paprika.

Sheryl Julian