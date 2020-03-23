Medical marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts will be allowed to stay open, Governor Charlie Baker said Monday as he ordered all non-essential businesses to close by noon on Tuesday.

Dispensaries will not be allowed to serve adult-use customers, and adult-use-only dispensaries are not allowed to remain open. Medical marijuana dispensaries are “treated for all intents and purposes the same way we treat healthcare operations for purposes of this," Baker said during a press conference Monday.

“Recreational dispensaries are not, and the main reason for that is because Massachusetts is one of the few states in a big geographic area that has available recreational marijuana and a ton of traffic associated with that is coming from other states, we felt that particular [business] would need to be closed and would not be considered essential as part of this order,” he said.