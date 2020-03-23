Medical marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts will be allowed to stay open, Governor Charlie Baker said Monday as he ordered all non-essential businesses to close by noon on Tuesday.
Dispensaries will not be allowed to serve adult-use customers, and adult-use-only dispensaries are not allowed to remain open. Medical marijuana dispensaries are “treated for all intents and purposes the same way we treat healthcare operations for purposes of this," Baker said during a press conference Monday.
“Recreational dispensaries are not, and the main reason for that is because Massachusetts is one of the few states in a big geographic area that has available recreational marijuana and a ton of traffic associated with that is coming from other states, we felt that particular [business] would need to be closed and would not be considered essential as part of this order,” he said.
Baker on Monday ordered all non-essential businesses to close by Tuesday at noon in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus throughout the state. He also ordered a “stay-at-home” advisory that will be in effect through April 7.
State and local leaders in several other jurisdictions, including New York and San Francisco, have deemed medical marijuana dispensaries essential and have allowed them to remain open.
The state Cannabis Control Commission earlier this month urged dispensaries to “encourage good hygiene, urge employees to stay home when they feel sick, and be flexible and considerate with sick leave benefits, amongst other precautions."
Last week, the commission also announced that while the Massachusetts state of emergency is in effect, they’ll be allowing health care providers to certify medical marijuana patients through a telehealth waiver, rather than requiring in-person visits.
The goal is to keep medical marijuana patients — some of whom are immunocompromised and at higher risk of developing severe coronavirus symptoms — safe and healthy.
Requiring patients to get approval from health care providers in person “would cause undue hardship to Providers and Patients by increasing the risk of their exposure to COVID-19,” commission executive director Shawn Collins wrote in a bulletin on Friday.
