The fire broke out in a wooded area of the city-owned cemetery near Spring Pond. The fire burned for about two hours, and state forestry officials were called to help contain the fire, Hosman said.

Peabody police called at 5:19 p.m. to report the fire at Cedar Grove Cemetery, said Deputy Chief John Hosman.

Two acres burned Sunday in a large brush fire at Peabody cemetery, a fire official said.

The brushfire ravaged two-acres of trees and bush, and there were no reported injuries, said Hosman.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

