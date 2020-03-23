Shuttle buses are in use Monday on the Red Line’s Mattapan trolley to allow crews to conduct emergency sewer repairs, the MBTA said.

The buses will be used throughout Monday and on Tuesday until 4 p.m. the T said.

Standard T buses will be used be between the Mattapan station and the Central Avenue, Milton, Butler, Cedar Grove and Ashmont stations. Vans will be used at the Capen Street and Valley Road stations, the T said.