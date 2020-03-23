“More than 800 cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases occurred during outbreaks on three cruise ship voyages, and cases linked to several additional cruises have been reported across the United States,” the report said.

The CDC provided the information in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report.

Transmission occurred across multiple voyages from ship to ship by crew members, and both crew members and passengers were affected, according to the report. Ten deaths associated with cruises have been reported to date, the report sad.

The CDC said the “largest cluster” of COVID-19 cases outside mainland China between Feb. 7 and Feb. 23 came during an ill-fated Diamond Princess voyage.

“Among 3,711 Diamond Princess passengers and crew, 712 (19.2%) had positive test results for SARS-CoV-2,” the virus that causes COVID-19, the report said.

Of those cases, 331 were asymptomatic at the time of testing, the report said. Of 381 symptomatic patients, 37 required intensive care and nine have died, according to the report.

Hundreds of Americans were on board. As of Mar. 13, among 428 US passengers and crew members, 107 tested positive for the virus, the report said, adding that eleven “US passengers remain hospitalized in Japan (median age = 75 years), including seven in serious condition (median age = 76 years).”

A number of US states have reported coronavirus cases linked to cruise travel, according to the report.

“Cases linked with cruise travel have been reported to CDC in at least 15 states,” the report said.

Since February, the document said, multiple international cruises have been linked to positive coronavirus cases, including at least 60 cases in the US from Nile River cruises in Egypt.

The report noted that multiple cruise lines have suspended operations amid the pandemic.

The CDC currently advises against cruise travel of any kind.

“Outbreaks of COVID-19 on cruise ships pose a risk for rapid spread of disease beyond the voyage,” the report said. “Aggressive efforts are required to contain spread. All persons should defer all cruise travel worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Separately, the Cruise Lines International Association, which bills itself as the world’s largest industry trade group, announced Mar. 13 that its members would voluntarily suspend operations for 30 days from American ports of call.

“CLIA cruise line members are voluntarily and temporarily suspending operations from the US as we work to address this public health crisis,” said Kelly Craighead, the group’s president and CEO, in a Mar. 13 statement.

Craighead described the pandemic as an “unprecedented” situation.

“Our industry has taken responsibility for protecting public health for more than 50 years, working under the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and prides itself on its ability to deliver exceptional vacation experiences for guests, as well as meaningful employment opportunities for crew," Craighead said.

