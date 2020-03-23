“Everyone is advised to stay home and limit all unnecessary activities,” he said at a State House news conference. “We’re asking everyone to use their common sense, think about the impact this virus is having on the sick and elderly, and to limit their interactions with other people. This cuts down on the chances this virus has to spread.”

The order takes effect Tuesday at noon and is effective until April 7 at noon. The Department of Public Health is also issuing a “stay-at-home” advisory, which will also be in effect until April 7, Baker said.

Facing a surge in both cases and deaths, Governor Charlie Baker on Monday ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in the state in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Travel is not barred, but people over the age of 70 or with underlying health conditions are “strongly” advised to stay home and “limit interactions” as much as possible, Baker said.

He stressed that essential businesses including grocery stores, pharmacies, medical facilities, and gas stations will remain open.

“We will always allow” such essential businesses to stay open, he said.

“The people of Massachusetts are meeting this challenge exactly the way we would expect — with determination, cool heads, and a selfless sense of community,” Baker said.

He said that while areas like public parks will remain open for exercise, there should be no touch football games or similar activities that involve close person-to-person contact.

"That spreads the virus," Baker said. "We're advising people to use common sense with every step we take."

Baker added that while buses and trains will continue to operate, “that doesn’t mean we think it’s a good idea to take the train downtown” to visit friends. He stressed that public transit should only be used for essential travel.

Regarding the state’s aggressive steps to combat the spread of the virus, Baker said that “other parts of the world have shown that this is possible.”

He said the order closing non-essential businesses would primarily be enforced “at the local level.”

Massachusetts joins a growing number of states where officials have told non-essential businesses to shutter or residents to stay home, including California, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Delaware.

The order comes nearly two weeks since Baker declared a state of emergency and has ordered an increasing number of restrictions statewide, including limiting gatherings to 25 people, closing schools, and banning in-person service at restaurants and bars.

State officials said Sunday that at least five people in Massachusetts have died after contracting coronavirus, and that the state had recorded 646 cases, up from 525 a day on Saturday.

Baker is scheduled to huddle with House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and Senate President Karen E. Spilka later Monday in a closed-door meeting.

The three newly reported fatalities Sunday were a man in his 70s from Hampden County, a man in his 70s from Berkshire County, and a man in his 90s from Suffolk County, according to the Department of Public Health. All three men had been hospitalized with the illness, known as COVID-19.

The health agency said Sunday that the Berkshire County patient had “an underlying health condition,” and that “all three men were in an age group that is more likely to experience severe disease from COVID-19 regardless of prior health status.”

The two previous deaths were an 87-year-old veteran from Winthrop and a woman in her 50s from Ayer, whom state officials said also had a health condition that put her at greater risk.

The population of people known to have COVID-19 has skewed older, according to state data. The majority of patients have been over 40, with 20.7 percent in their 40s; 18.4 percent in their 50s; 13.5 percent in their 60s; and 12.8 percent older than 70. People 19 or younger made up 2.8 percent.

Nantucket on Sunday became the first Massachusetts community to order its residents to remain at home after the report of a single known case of the virus. Given the town’s island location and its limited health care resources, local officials said they were taking forceful steps that could slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the hashtag #shutdownma was trending locally on Twitter prior to Baker’s briefing, and Dr. David Rosman, president-elect of the Massachusetts Medical Society, was among the vocal advocates for the extreme measure.

“Please @MassGovernor - when you speak at 10 today - please #shutdownma,” Rosman tweeted. “#ShutItDownNow for all our sakes. The physicians of Mass are working and trying to heal the sick. But you can do more than we. You can stop people from getting sick. #SocialDistancing isn’t enough. Please.”

Worldwide, over 341,000 people have been infected and over 14,700 have died from the virus that first emerged in central China late last year. As cases in China ebbed, the dangers to Europe and the United States have grown exponentially, although Germany on Monday cautiously reported some flattening of its infection curve.

After just a few weeks, the United States has more than 33,000 cases and more than 400 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. But for some older adults and people with existing health problems it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some 99,000 people have recovered, mostly in China.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

