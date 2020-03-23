A helicopter video released by State Police Monday morning shows the dramatic moments when troopers located an elderly man who was reported missing after leaving a nursing home early Saturday, officials said.

Around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, the man, whose identity and age were not released, “walked away” from a nursing home in Wareham, according to a statement from Wareham Police Chief John Walcek. Troopers and local police searched for the man, “who was not adequately dressed for the weather conditions.” He was a patient of the nursing home, officials said.

Around 6:30 a.m., a State Police Air Wing crew, which included Sergeant Kevin Kaupp and Tactical Flight Officers Trooper Tim Hunt and Trooper Jeremy Lockwood, used an infrared camera system to spot the man lying in a bed of mulch behind a business in Wareham, according to a statement from State Police.