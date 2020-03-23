As coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise, you might be wondering: How many confirmed cases are there in my town?
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health, citing medical privacy laws, only releases data on confirmed cases by county. But local health departments are keeping their residents informed.
Governor Charlie Baker announced a statewide stay-at-home advisory Monday afternoon, citing “significant spread in every county in Massachusetts" as one reason for issuing the order.
Here’s what the state is reporting for each county, followed by a quick survey of the case counts in communities in the Boston area.
The county-by-county breakdown
Here’s the county-by-county breakdown: Middlesex County, it should be noted, is by far the most populous county in the state.
Barnstable - 30
Berkshire - 26
Bristol - 25
Dukes and Nantucket - 1
Essex - 73
Franklin - 2
Hampden - 15
Hampshire - 6
Middlesex - 232
Norfolk - 82
Plymouth - 32
Suffolk - 154
Worcester - 42
Unknown - 57
Counts released by cities and towns in the Boston area
Here’s what the Globe found in the Boston area:
Arlington - Fewer than 10
Belmont - 7
Boston - 133
Cambridge - 17
Malden - 2
Medford - 5
Newton - 14
Somerville - 9
Waltham - 12, according to Mayor Jeannette A. McCarthy
Quincy - 1