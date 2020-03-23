“When I hear too much noise upstairs and I’m about to talk, I am ringing my bell and going like ‘Shhh please don’t embarrass me!’ ” said Lopez, who like tens of millions of people across the country is living under the stress and strain of a stay-at-home advisory like the one that takes effect Tuesday in Massachusetts.

Her new tool — a bell she clangs to get them to pipe down.

Marleny Lopez, an electrical engineer in upstate New York, has been trying for days now to quiet her three children who bump and thump upstairs as she takes calls from clients in the basement, now her makeshift office.

Six other states enacted similar restrictions on movement Monday, drastic measures aimed at controlling the coronavirus outbreak. In all, at least a dozen states, from California to New York, have now urged residents to stay at home as much as possible.

None of the measures are as strict as those implemented in China or South Korea, and infectious disease specialists said it is too soon to know how successful they will be.

What is clear is that the isolation comes at a heavy cost. In the San Francisco Bay Area, nearly 7 million residents have already been under such advisories for a week, the longest stretch in the country. Residents there said the psychological toll has begun to set in.

"It feels stifling and it feels dystopian,” said Grace Anderson of Oakland, Calif.

Anderson, 30, normally works from home, so that part isn’t different. But her weekly routine of social interaction has vanished. The coffee shops where she often worked are closed, as is the yoga studio where she exercised.

“I didn’t realize how socially connected I do need to be to function in a way that feels good to me,” she said.

Like many people, Anderson said it was hard to get much work done last week. She found herself unable to write grant reports because she was glued to the news. She tried to read but was distracted by a gnawing sense of stress.

She has been volunteering at a local food bank that is offering safe ways for people to help distribute food to the needy. Walks around the neighborhood — something she never used to do — have helped her slow down and meet people.

“It’s one of the sweet things that’s coming out of this,” she said.

Andy Lynch, a spokesman for San Francisco Mayor London Breed said most residents have adjusted to the restrictions and are complying, recognizing the severity of the situation and wanting to do their part.

As in Massachusetts, essential business and government services can stay open. Most restaurants are closed but some remain open for takeout only.

“The city really does feel quite empty,” Lynch said.

The San Francisco Police Department said the city ordinance allows for criminal enforcement, but that is seen as a last resort.

“We are not interested in using criminal justice approach for a public health challenge,” police spokeswoman Officer Robert Rueca said by e-mail. “This is about educating the public about voluntary compliance.”

While the city is shut down, officials are exploring ways to confront the growing crisis. The city has reached out to local hotels to house homeless people or quarantine those who test positive. Dozens of RVs have been brought into the city to give people space to self-quarantine. The state is also considering reopening hospitals that had closed.

“It really is an all-hands-on-deck approach right now, anytime somebody has a good idea that seems like something that we can implement, we’re moving on it,” Lynch said.

For now, there is no way to measure whether the shutdown is helping, except to keep an eye on the ever-growing caseload. So far, there are 2,001 cases in California, including 848 in the Bay Area, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The mayor on Monday called social distancing “a matter of life and death” and said city parks may also close.

Professor Arthur Reingold, head of epidemiology and biostatistics at University of California Berkeley’s School of Public Health, said staying at home could be an incredibly effective strategy for reducing transmission of COVID-19, but its success depends on how many people comply.

“The theory is sound but the practice, however, is variable, Reingold said. "So how well it will work in practice, whether in Boston, San Francisco, New York, or Wuhan, obviously depends to a large extent on how well people actually carry it out.”

He noted that people were still going to beaches last week in Miami before they were closed and many are congregating in parks. People need to get food and walk their dogs.

“The question is can they minimize their person-to-person exposure while meeting those essential needs," he said.

The impact of the restrictions may not become clear for at least two more weeks, Reingold said.

“Lots more people will get infected and if that doesn’t motivate people [to stay at home], the question becomes do you force people to do things or kind of meander along," he said.

The restrictions have inspired some creative social alternatives.

One longtime Oakland resident said she missed getting together with her neighbors so she decided to improvise after two weeks of working from home.

Kim Bardakian, who is cochief communications officer at the Kapur Center, sent an e-mail to her neighbors last week, inviting them to show up by the cul-de-sac where she lives for a Friday afternoon block party. They were urged to come, but maintain a healthy distance of at least 6 feet.

People showed up pushing strollers, walking dogs, or just waved from across the street. One man carried a 6-foot paint stick to measure his distance precisely.

The experience was so successful that they plan to make it a weekly event.

“We are trying to stay positive," she said. "Everyone is excited for Friday.”

