The current set-up has long provided easy access to riders along Commonwealth Avenue but slowing trips considerably as trolleys are forced to stop and start again in short succession.

The MBTA’s board of directors awarded an $18 million contract for the long-discussed project to build two new stations and eliminate four. The Boston University West and St. Paul Street stops, separated by about 700 feet, will be consolidated into one, as will the Pleasant and Babcock street stops, also only about 700 feet apart.

The Green Line’s B branch may finally move a little faster along the western edges of the Boston University campus, as the MBTA finalized plans Monday to consolidate four stops located within less than a half-mile of each other.

For what is effectively is a closure of two stations, the project is more complicated than it might seem — and more costly.

Because it is building new stops, the MBTA must ensure full accessibility for people with disabilities, allowing riders in wheelchairs to board trolleys from the platform.

The new stations, which will be located between the current pairs, will also be nicer than the typical dingy conditions of above-ground trolley stops, usually little more than a stretch of pavement alongside the tracks.

The new locations will have longer platforms to serve a larger number of riders at each stop and to handle the T’s expected future Green Line fleet, which will feature much longer cars. The new stops will also have canopies to protect waiting riders from the weather along most of the platform.

The MBTA said work on the project will begin by the fall and be finished about a year later. It will require some weekend diversions and weeknight early closures on the B branch.

The project approval came in the first MBTA and Massachusetts Department of Transportation board meeting during the coronavirus pandemic. Most board members called or video-conferenced into the meeting, which also included approval of improvement projects on Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston and the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.

Transportation officials said they plan to continue construction on the roads and transit system for now but are taking it project by project and pausing some work. Earlier Monday, Governor Charlie Baker categorized construction work as “essential,” allowing it to continue despite a widespread business shutdown to slow the virus’s spread.

