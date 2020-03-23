The turbulent conditions are expected to arrive around 2 p.m. Monday and last until around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

“Heavy snow expected,” the weather service wrote in a winter storm warning early Monday. “Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.”

A coastal storm will bring rain to most of Eastern Massachusetts starting Monday afternoon, but parts of Middlesex County near Ayer could get as much as seven inches of snow before the system fades away on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The winter storm warning is also in effect for Western Massachusetts communities in the Berkshire Mountains, including portions of Hampshire, Hampden and Franklin counties. Also under a winter storm warning is northern Worcester County, including the Barre and Fitchburg, the weather service said.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service said.

Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout Monday and could reach into the 40s along the coast, sharply reducing the wintry conditions in Boston. Rain is expected in Plymouth County, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

"An increasing southeast wind during [Monday] afternoon will bring enough above-freezing air onshore to keep precip over the coastal areas as rain,'' the weather service wrote.

More precipitation is expected to arrive on Wednesday, the weather service said.

