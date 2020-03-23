Police are investigating shootings that left one teen dead in Mattapan and injured a man in Dorchester over the weekend, Boston police said.
Vincent Lewis-Coppin, 18, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a building at 86 American Legion Highway in Mattapan shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police said. Lewis-Coppin was pronounced dead after he was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, an adult man was shot near a Kentucky Friend Chicken restaurant in the area of 17 Regina Road in Dorchester, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.
The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, McNulty said.
No arrests have been made in either investigation, police said.
Anyone who has information related to the death of Vincent Lewis-Coppin should contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
If you wish to share the tip anonymously or have information on Sunday’s shooting in Dorchester, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
