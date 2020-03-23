Police are investigating shootings that left one teen dead in Mattapan and injured a man in Dorchester over the weekend, Boston police said.

Vincent Lewis-Coppin, 18, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a building at 86 American Legion Highway in Mattapan shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police said. Lewis-Coppin was pronounced dead after he was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, an adult man was shot near a Kentucky Friend Chicken restaurant in the area of 17 Regina Road in Dorchester, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.