A Yes. Baker said the restrictions on businesses and on social activities from residents do not apply to supermarkets and the companies that supply them with groceries. Pharmacies will also remain open along with medical marijuana dispensaries.

Q. Will I be able to go to the grocery store, get gasoline for my car and ride the MBTA?

Governor Baker issued a stay-at-home order Monday requiring “non-essential businesses” to operate remotely and a companion “protocol” for residents to stay-at-home at least through April 7.

Gas stations will also be allowed to remain open.

The MBTA will continue to operate but Baker said that should not be a signal to use it while the Department of Public Health stay-at-home protocol is in effect until April 7.

Baker said the state will not be deciding when people can go shopping

“That is an unrestricted right for the people of Massachusetts,'' Baker said. "They will not loose access to food and medicine, period.”

Q Who will enforce this shutdown of non-essential businesses?

A. Baker said there will be a fine if a company ignores the shutdown of their physical operations, but local authorities are more likely to enforce the order

Q: What is a non-essential business?

A. Baker said his administration has prepared a list of the type of businesses that fall under the shutdown order.





