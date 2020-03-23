PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina M. Raimondo said Monday Rhode Island now has 106 confirmed coronavirus cases after the state added 23 new infections since Sunday.
The state had 83 residents infected with the virus as of Sunday, but additional cases are expected to be announced during Raimondo’s 1 p.m. briefing.
We’ll have minute-by-minute updates of the press conference here, so make sure you continue to refresh this story.
- Governor Raimondo said the state has 23 new cases of the coronavirus.
- Raimondo is directing all people who return on a flight from anywhere in the world - including domestic travel - to self-quarantine for 14 days. The order begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
- The governor says the travel restrictions do not apply to health care workers or public safety employees.
- Raimondo says she is not taking any additional measures as it relates to closing Rhode Island’s borders. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that the state has a stay-at-home order until April 7.
- Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott says Rhode Island’s 23 new cases range from residents in their 20s to their 90s. Four of the 106 infected people are being treated in the hospital.
- Alexander-Scott reminds people that Rhode Island has community spread of the virus. People who are not feeling well should isolate themselves.
- Raimondo called on businesses to cooperate with the state’s “incredibly difficult” restrictions. Close-contact businesses like hair salons and nail salons must close by 5 p.m. Monday. All bars and cafes have been closed to in-room dining since last week.
- Her message: “This isn’t forever.”
- Raimondo: “The state’s not going to run out of money.” While revenues have “fallen off a cliff,” the governor said there will need to be an emergency line of credit “to get us through this.”
- Local public safety employees who are members of the National Guard will not be called up, according to Raimondo.
- Raimondo says President Trump and members of Congress should be “stepping up” to provide unemployment to independent contractors.
Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.