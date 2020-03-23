PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina M. Raimondo said Monday Rhode Island now has 106 confirmed coronavirus cases after the state added 23 new infections since Sunday.

The state had 83 residents infected with the virus as of Sunday, but additional cases are expected to be announced during Raimondo’s 1 p.m. briefing.

We’ll have minute-by-minute updates of the press conference here, so make sure you continue to refresh this story.