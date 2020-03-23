At 3:21 p.m. March 17, Marblehead police received a call about a man doffing his clothes in the cemetery on West Shore Drive. The caller said the young man, who was on a path directly across from his house, “threw his bike down” and was “now beginning to strip in the cemetery,” according to the log entry. Police located the alleged stripper, who was fully clothed, and spoke to him. “He was sent on his way and is heading home,” the log entry states. His “bike was left in the cemetery and he will come back for it.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

STUNT DRIVER

At 10:33 a.m. Feb. 27, Peabody police issued a citation to a 30-year-old Haverhill man who was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee around the parking lot of Barnes & Noble at the Northshore Mall “with his legs out of the window.” The carefree driver was cited for unsafe operation of a vehicle, not having an inspection sticker, and failing to notify the Registry of Motor Vehicles of an address change. He was also given a warning for having a cracked windshield and not having his driver’s license with him.





REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD

At 11:27 a.m. March 8, Saugus police received two 911 calls about a man wearing a black jacket and red pants yelling behind Boston Market on Route 1. Sergeant Detective Paul Vansteensburg, Officer James Brown, and Officer Richard Wells were dispatched to the scene and located the man, who was accompanied by a woman. According to the log entry, he and his female companion had gotten “separated from each other” and the reason why he was shouting was because they “were calling out to find each other.”

CUSTOMERS BEHAVING BADLY

At 11:15 a.m. Feb. 5, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from Cumberland Farms reporting that an older man was upset about the store’s prices, and he was starting to yell at the employees, according to a tweet by police. Police arrived at the store and sent the man on his way.

At 3:28 p.m. Feb. 19, Peabody police responded to the Dunkin’ shop at 3 Central St. where an upset customer was allegedly causing a scene and throwing ice at the staff. Police arrived and took a 29-year-old man into custody, charging him with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. According to the log entry, police also issued a summons to a 26-year-old Lynn resident to appear in court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

At 12:51 a.m. Feb. 23, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from the manager of McDonald’s who reported that there was a male passed out in his vehicle in the drive-through lane. He was subsequently arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, according to a tweet by police.

At 2:21 a.m. March 10, an employee at Cumberland Farms in Bridgewater asked for an officer to remove a customer from the store. According to a tweet by police, she said the customer was threatening to throw food at her because she asked him to leave.

MAN CAVE ALERT

On March 3, Walpole Police Chief John F. Carmichael Jr. tweeted about a rather amusing call: “Just heard @WalpolePolice dispatchers send cruiser to burglar alarm. Location of alarm is ‘side man-cave door!’ All secure!”

























Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.