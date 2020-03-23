Two men were arrested by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, Brockton police, and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department in Brockton Sunday afternoon two days after the suspects allegedly assaulted two women with glass bottles and a gun in Dorchester, police said.

Around 12:15 p.m., officers located and arrested Dorchester residents Sandro Rosa, 32, and Admilson Pereira, 20, near 735 North Main St., Boston police said in a statement. The two suspects were wanted on outstanding warrants issued by Dorchester District Court.

The warrants stemmed from an incident by Percival Street in Dorchester early Friday when Rosa allegedly “struck two female victims in the face with glass bottles” and Pereira allegedly tried to hit one of the victims with the handle of a gun, police said. The gun used has not been recovered.