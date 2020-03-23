Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and if we can just get through the rest of this week, a new season of “Ozark” will be on Netflix on Friday. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

March 23, 2020

It has been 23 days since Rhode Island announced its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, and the number of infected people in the state now sits at 83.

We know there were 2,750 residents in self-quarantine as of Sunday, and 216 tests were pending. We also know that 932 tests had come back negative. The state’s population is just over a million people.

We’ve been getting a lot of questions about what else we know about the confirmed cases, so I read through all of the Department of Health’s press releases and our reporting on the virus to come up with this breakdown.

County by county cases

Bristol County: 6

Kent County: 7

Newport County: 9

Providence County: 52

Washington County: 9

Travel

We know the first two reported cases in Rhode Island were traced back to the Saint Raphael Academy trip to Europe in February, which also resulted in a woman from Massachusetts testing positive for the disease.

Other recent international trips cited as possible ways that residents may have contracted the virus include trips to the Bahamas, Egypt, Germany, Jamaica, Portugal, and the United Kingdom. (In another case, travel to Europe was mentioned, but no specific country was cited.)

Who has it?

The health department hasn’t released the names of anyone who has tested positive for the disease, but others have confirmed cases through the media or on social media.

Providence City Council President Sabina Matos announced in a press release that a family member tested positive.

Former state Representative Amy Rice wrote on Facebook that she contracted the virus after a trip to Utah.

A vice principal from Saint Ray’s confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that he was the first person in the state to contract the disease.

Good news

Rhode Island’s cases range from a child to people in their 70s, but the state has not reported a death associated with the virus.

Governor Raimondo is holding another press conference today at 1 p.m.

It’s the first day of distance learning for all public schools in Rhode Island. Good luck to everyone!

