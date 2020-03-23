The Burlington JOANN Fabrics and Crafts had limited entry to a dozen people at a time, employees included. Demand was high, particularly since many are buying materials to make homemade masks, to supplement first responders’ scant gear for combating the coronavirus.

It might have been a concert venue, where people were waiting for tickets to be scalped. But no, the small, eager crowd forming at mid-afternoon on a Monday was lining up for craft materials.

“My husband’s a fireman. My sister’s a nurse,” said Suzanne Fee, who had just scored some fabric. “We’re going to make some masks.”

The middle school art teacher from Woburn was squeezing her shopping — and her volunteer work as a seamstress — between home schooling and envisioning art projects for her students.

Advertisement

Welcome to the next phase of the big shutdown.

Governor Charlie Baker’s order closing all businesses that aren’t involved with battling the COVID-19 virus had people contemplating what might be their last purchases for awhile on Monday. Many had already stocked up on toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Now, they were in it for the impulse buys.

Margaret Nelson, a union contractor from South Boston who was laid off nearly a week earlier, said she was “very prepared” to be shut in at home with the family. The “one last run” she made with her 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, on Monday, was a mad dash to the South Bay Shopping Center Home Depot to buy a plant — a majesty palm, to be precise.

“We’re going to start a garden while we’re home for the unknown," Nelson said, hoping to give her daughter a little bit of life amid the stillness.

She was not the only one whose last-minute purchase was greenery.

Yaren Kaya and her roommate wheeled their cart out of Home Depot with a palm tree of their own, in addition to potting soil and more planters.

Advertisement

“We’re spending more time indoors,” Kaya said by way of explaining her purchase.

That may be an understatement.

In addition to Baker’s order to businesses Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued an advisory asking the public to stay at home for two weeks. School had been closed for many children all last week, in anticipation of at least one to two more weeks off. Now, the only ones heading to work will be those deemed “essential." The only stores open will be those providing what are deemed essentials, too — groceries, drug stores, and, yes, apparently, liquor stores.

On Monday, before the floodgates closed, people dashed to shopping centers for all variety of sundries.

A commuter rail conductor who had the day off bought smoke detectors, batteries, cleaning rags and replacement window blinds to fix up the apartment his problematic tenants had just left. Another woman was there to deal with a mouse problem.

Zuleyka Galendez came out of the Office Max at the South Bay Shopping Center carrying a printer. It was "to have access to homework,” explained her daughter, serving as an interpreter. “She’s in contact with our teachers so she has to print stuff,” explained Camila Arias Guerrero, 10, who attends the Chittick Elementary School in Hyde Park, along with her 4-year-old sister, Milany Arias Guerrero.

Their mother, a 40-year-old Lyft driver from Hyde Park, had already stopped working. She was concerned about exposing her children to the virus through the car, which she uses for customers, as well.

Advertisement

“I’m very scared,” Galendez said.

Likewise, Laurie Pitchford was concerned about both coronavirus and the state of her business. Laurie’s Closet Boutique in Billerica had had just one customer in two weeks, she said.

“It’s a little scary,” she said.

But on Monday afternoon, she was the customer, getting her son’s bike fixed at the Cycle Loft in Burlington. It was Wesley Pitchford’s 15th birthday, “so at least he can ride his bike around the neighborhood,” she said.

At Joann Fabrics, right nearby, the line was forming because of preventative measures, said manager on duty Liz Frank. To prevent the kind of crowding that these “social distancing” techniques are meant to deter, the store decided to let customers in one at a time, she said.

When businesses close Tuesday at noon, Joann Fabrics will continue to fulfill online orders, she said — bringing them curbside to customers.

That way, Frank said, “if people still want to continue making the masks to be able to donate, we will still be providing the fabric.”

Or they could keep themselves busy and distracted during the shutdown with crafts and creativity.

On Monday, Cathy Foster of Cambridge was picking up her order of yarn for crocheting and vinyl to use with the Cricut crafting machine her husband, Ricardo, got her for Christmas. It’s getting a lot of use these days.

“It’s magical,” she raved.

Advertisement

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert