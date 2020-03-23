The town of York, Maine has closed its beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Monday.

Town Manager Stephen H. Burns issued an order closing four town beaches effective at noon Monday. The affected beaches include Cape Neddick, Short Sands, Long Sands, and Harbor beaches, said the order, which will remain in effect indefinitely.

Burns wrote that he issued the mandate in response to Gov. Janet Mills’s proclamation of a state of emergency, as well as “reports of many people congregating on the beach when the overall directive from State and Federal government officials is that people should be staying home and practicing safe social distancing.”