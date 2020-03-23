“All staff who are not involved in the care and maintenance of agricultural production and necessary operational care will be at home,” Barbara J. Erickson, chief executive of the organization, said in an e-mail message to supporters.

The shuttered properties include such popular attractions as the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, Crane Beach and the Castle Hill mansion in Ipswich, World’s End in Hingham, and Dinosaur Footprints in Holyoke.

More than 100 historic, cultural, and agricultural sites operated by the Trustees of Reservations across the region will close to the public from March 24 to April 7, in compliance with an emergency order issued Monday by Governor Charlie Baker, the organization said.

Advertisement

“All gates and parking lots will be closed and we ask the public to respect these barriers,” she continued. “The Trustees will continue to operate our agricultural operations in compliance with the guidelines issued for the care and feeding of animals, and the production and distribution of food.”

Staff members will continue to be paid while sites are shuttered, Erickson said, and members of the public will still be able to ask questions of staff, purchase memberships and gifts online, and access digital resources.

Erickson acknowledged that many of the organizations’s properties “are without gates or barriers and are within safe walking distance from neighbors and others and could be safely visited within the parameters of the Governor’s directive.”

She asked visitors to those sites to “be respectful, follow guidelines about litter, safety, and dog behavior.”

“We understand that these changes will feel dire to many who have come to rely on the daily use and enjoyment of our properties,” Erickson said. “We ask that everyone comply with the Governor’s orders, that you respect the closures of our properties, and that you keep your families and others safe during this unknown and unpredictable time.”

Advertisement





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.