2) Are hospital overwhelmed yet? It’s way too early to tell — and this won’t be known for weeks. But the numbers from some major hospitals show a growing number of patients admitted with the suspicion of possible coronavirus, but a relatively small percentage so far — sometimes as low as 10 percent ― are actually proving to be positive upon testing. Both of these numbers, though, may change dramatically as the availability of tests swells this week.

1) The death numbers: We got sobering news that Massachusetts had its first death last Friday — until then, among the top 10 states with the most infections, we were the only one without a death. But since then, we have a total of five. All have been over the age of 70, except for a woman in her 50s from Ayer.

Among all the data released about our state’s coronavirus crisis in the past week, here are five key takeaways as of Monday morning:

3) How can we tell when our hospitals become full to capacity?

This can be difficult to measure now. Of all the hospital beds in Massachusetts, roughly 3,600 of them and about 400 intensive care unit beds are vacant for use at any one time (the rest of the thousands of other beds — 60 to 80 percent of them — are used by patients with more common conditions like cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes). Currently, due to canceled elective surgeries and other changes, bed capacity is larger than normal, but exact numbers aren’t available. Also, some hospitals are eyeing repurposing medical spaces into patient rooms.

4) The danger to front-line workers: Not every hospital is giving us data on this, but numbers out of some big hospitals show workers have every reason to be alarmed about the shortage of protective masks and supplies. At Brigham and Women’s Hospital, staff infections jumped from two to nine in the past week, and at Tufts, it rose from five to —as of Sunday — 14. This impacts them personally, but also causes many of their co-workers to be quarantined and pulled out of their important health care work.

5) Is it going to be easier to get a test? The state’s data shows there are about 1,000 tests conducted a day since Friday — with the goal of boosting that to roughly 3,500 a day this week. The state’s latest data released Sunday show a total of just over 6,000 people have been tested by the state lab and two major private labs — with 646 positive tests.





