Maine now has 107 coronavirus cases, state officials said Monday. The updated tally was posted to the website of the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention.

According to the site, 2,791 tests have come back negative for the virus, on top of the 107 positive cases.

The positive cases include 57 women and 50 men, according to the site. Two of the positive cases are residents under 20, 12 are in their 20s, nine are in their 30s, 16 are in their 40s, 19 are in their 50s, 24 are in their 60s, 15 are in their 70s, and 10 are aged 80 and older, the site says.