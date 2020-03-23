Coronavirus resources
Maine now has 107 coronavirus cases, state officials said Monday. The updated tally was posted to the website of the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention.
According to the site, 2,791 tests have come back negative for the virus, on top of the 107 positive cases.
The positive cases include 57 women and 50 men, according to the site. Two of the positive cases are residents under 20, 12 are in their 20s, nine are in their 30s, 16 are in their 40s, 19 are in their 50s, 24 are in their 60s, 15 are in their 70s, and 10 are aged 80 and older, the site says.
The updated numbers from Maine followed a weekend announcement from Gov. Janet Mills, who sent a letter to President Trump urging him to take steps to protect her state’s seafood industry workers.
“I am writing today to ask for your immediate assistance in support of Maine’s iconic seafood industry,” Mills wrote, according to a Saturday statement from her office. "The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a substantial toll on Maine’s independent fishermen, aquaculturists, wholesale dealers, and seafood processors. The markets for their products are collapsing both globally and locally. The men and women who ply our waters harvesting lobster, groundfish, herring, shellfish, countless other species, and farming aquacultured products are the very backbone of our rural coastal economy.”
Mills’s office said she also noted in her letter that Maine fishermen aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits due to their status as independent contractors.
“In the short-term, harvesters have only limited opportunities within their communities to sell small quantities of product in the hopes of earning just enough money to buy weekly groceries,” Mills wrote. “In the long-term, it is clear that the collapse of the international and larger domestic markets will devastate Maine’s commercial fisheries.”
