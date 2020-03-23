The employee was tested for COVID-19 on Friday and received the results Sunday, Sheriff Joseph D. McDonald Jr. said in a statement. The sheriff’s department learned of the positive result on Monday and immediately informed state public health officials, McDonald said. The agency did not identify the employee.

A Plymouth Sheriff’s Department employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has become a worldwide pandemic, the sheriff said in a statement Monday.

Officials at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility are following state guidelines to minimize spread of the virus, he said, and they are working to identify other employees and inmates whom the worker was near before being tested.

Advertisement

“Those possibly affected will be isolated and not allowed to return to work for 14 days or until they test negative for the virus,” McDonald said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.