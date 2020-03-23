“With each tragic loss, it’s a reminder of how dangerous the situation is that we’re living in,” Walsh said.

Walsh at a City Hall news conference also announced that the city had seen its second death from coronavirus, which he said would be reflected in figures released by the state later Monday.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is tapping a consulting firm headed by Stanley McChrystal, a retired four-star Army general who at one time commanded US and international forces in Afghanistan, to review the city’s emergency plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McChrystal’s team started reviewing the city’s plans and speaking to critical departments on Sunday, with the goal being to update the city’s services to reflect current residents’ needs, to mitigate service gaps, and to provide residents with services efficiently, Walsh announced on Monday.

Advertisement

For the next two months, The McChrystal Group will help sharpen the city’s response to the pandemic, work that will include the coordination of agencies, the integration of response plans, and helping communicate plans to residents.

Walsh indicated Boston would share the best practices of The McChrystal Group with communities across the state if other municipalities found such insight to be helpful.

The retired general oversaw the US war effort in Afghanistan before he was forced to resign in 2010 following comments he made to Rolling Stone magazine criticizing the Obama administration. McChrystal also led the US Joint Special Operations Command, the nation’s premier counter-terrorism force, during his military career.

McChrystal founded the firm in 2011 “to deliver innovative leadership solutions to businesses globally in order to help them transform and succeed in challenging, dynamic environments,” according to group’s web site. McChrystal, a founder and partner of the firm, advises executives on “navigating complex change and building stronger teams,” according to the site.

Delivering an update on the status of the city’s response to the coronavirus epidemic, Walsh also said:

Advertisement

—One police officer and one EMT have tested positive for the coronavirus, while four other EMTS are under quarantine for possible infections.

—The Greater Boston Food Bank has 150 food pantries and meal sites operating, and 70 meal sites are also operating for Boston Public Schools students.

—There are 27 emergency child care centers open in Boston for the children of first responders, medical professionals, grocery store employees and other essential workers.

—The Boston Resiliency Fund has collected over $17 million from over 1,500 donations to make sure city residents have food access, to provide technology support for at-home learning, and to support child care workers and first responders.

—About 15,000 Chromebooks have been distributed so far to the city’s students, Walsh said.

—Homeless shelters remain open and officials are erecting facilities for screening, testing and isolating patients outside two major shelters, the Pine Street Inn and the Southampton Street shelter. “As of today, we have no known coronavirus cases among those experiencing homelessness,” Walsh said

—All non-essential construction projects in the city are expected to shut down as of today.

—The city continues to collect unused masks and gloves from construction companies so health care workers can be protected from the viris. And Walsh thanked local hair salons for also contributing their masks and gloves.

“These are extraordinarily difficult times, but I’ve seen people come together in the spirit of community,” Walsh said, emphasizing the need for people to practice “social distancing,” avoiding contact with others so the spread of the virus can be slowed. Governor Charlie Baker earlier Monday had ordered all non-essential businesses in the state closed and issued a statewide “stay-at-home” advisory.

Advertisement

Going for walks is permitted, Walsh said, but “it’s about social distancing, physical distancing” and not gathering in groups.

He asked restaurants and customers to practice social distancing while people wait to pick up take-out orders, saying city officials want to avoid “having people on top of each other” in line.

“I recognize how difficult it can be to change our social practices, but we must,” Walsh said.

“That is the best thing we can do is to stay home, stay in and around your home,” he said.

He commended public safety workers, janitors, and other frontline employees for doing their jobs “out of sense of duty and compassion.”

“I am so proud to be the mayor of this great city,” Walsh said.

Travis Andersen and Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.













Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.