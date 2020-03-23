It was the big Saturday afternoon out, after a week of sheltering in place, a week of stuffing our recycling bin with brown bags from grocery home deliveries, working remotely, attending daily Zoom meetings, and heeding the nonstop clacking of the Slack channel. Oh for the days when the boss could get my attention simply by shouting my name from her office.

Paranoid? Who, me? Just because I flinch when a jogger passes from behind within inches of me, exuding health and exhaling lungfuls of God knows what variety of microbes, any one of which might be the dreaded SARS-CoV-2? What part of “social distancing” doesn’t this guy understand? Six feet or more, please.

Other than that, reading and listening to every variety of advice and analysis: Wear a mask! No, don’t wear a mask! Upon reentering your home from the contagion-ridden greater world, immediately remove all your clothing and throw it in the wash (Lord help you if you don’t have your own washer-dryer). Take-out orders? Once you’ve discarded those paper bags, remove and discard all packaging. Disinfect exposed surfaces. Remember, the virus can live on plastic for three days and on cardboard for one day. And wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands.

All this is over-doing it? Really? The over-60 crowd (me!) is the most likely to be affected? Most cases are “mild?" What about the 45-year-old man in Kenner, La., who was “never, ever sick,” said his wife, no preexisting conditions, who ended up in the hospital, on a ventilator? Or any number of other exceptions to the rule?

And yet, there are still those who are never, ever sick, running those unaltered routes down the river path — because they’re healthy. So how could they possibly make anyone else sick? And this despite every evidence that people are spreading the virus without realizing they are sick.

Or the restaurant owner in Witchita, Kan., who told The New York Times that he decided to keep his venue open during the crisis because once this whole thing is over, “we’ll hopefully have gained more clientele because we kind of stuck it out and didn’t wave the white flag.”

White flag? Seriously?

Not to mention the complete disarray of public policy from the federal government on down. “Every decision I’ve made since I got into this was too much or too little,” said Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts on Saturday. Or the cratering of entire sectors of the economy — hotels, restaurants, airlines. We’re not talking a corrective downturn, as the CNBC analyst Eamon Javers kindly reminded us — we’re talking ZERO revenue. For . . . how long?

What I want to know is, as another freaked-out citizen in another crisis asked: Who do I surrender to?

In the meantime, I keep replaying The Washington Post’s contagion simulator (the algorithm changes the results on every replay!), mesmerized.

And on Sunday afternoon I watched the great New Orleans singer Aaron Neville offer a live-stream concert from his living room (hey, his gig got canceled): “Stardust,” “Killing Me Softly,” “Green Grass of Home,” A Change Is Gonna Come,” “Amazing Grace.” And an endless stream of Facebook hearts floating up past Aaron’s elbow.

Jon Garelick can be reached at jon.garelick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jgarelick.