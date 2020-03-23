Re “Airline bailout shouldn’t be cleared for takeoff” (Editorial, March 20): I think we should have the airlines agree to the following terms and conditions prior to approving a bailout of the industry: They should agree to check the usa.gov app every 20 minutes to see if they received the funding, and they must apply within 30 minutes of notification, or the funding gate closes. After they apply and are accepted, we should tell them their funding has been delayed while we address the funding of the “preferred businesses.” Finally, we tell them that their funding has been delayed one financial quarter because the funding promised to those preferred businesses exceeded our budget, but as compensation we will increase their funding by $100 and give them a lunch voucher.

Tom Larkin