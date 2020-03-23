The Celtics’ second batch of coronavirus test results showed on Monday that all of the remaining players and staff members tested negative, according to a team source.

On Thursday night, Celtics guard Marcus Smart revealed he had tested positive for the virus despite being asymptomatic, and that he had been in isolation since being tested the previous weekend.

"I’m OK,” Smart said in a video posted to his Twitter account. " feel fine. I don’t feel any of the symptoms. But I can’t stress enough practicing social distancing, really keeping yourself away from a large group of people, and just really washing your hands, and help protect yourself, and help protect others by protecting yourself.”